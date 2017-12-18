Sexual assault victims of Louisville priest to testify before parole board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sexual assault victims of Father Joseph Hemmerle are expected to testify before the parole board on Monday.

The Louisville priest is eligible for review by the parole board this month.

The victim impact hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The hearings are usually closed to the public, unless the victim requests it be open. In this case, the victim has requested that the hearing be open.

Earlier this year, a judge sentenced Hemmerle to two years in prison for sexually abusing a boy more than 40 years ago at a summer camp.

Last year, a jury convicted him of abusing a different boy in the 1970's. If granted parole, Hemmerle would be released in February.

