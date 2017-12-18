UPDATE: 'Multiple fatalities' reported after Amtrak train derailment

After a week that included accusations of molestation, then a shocking suicide, State Representative Dan Johnson was laid to rest Monday.

IMAGES | Friends and loved ones pay last respects to Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson

Police say after she hit her boyfriend, she drove away, leaving him there so she could go home and sleep.

Kason Harrell scored a career-high 28 points and Bryson Scott added 26 on Monday night, leading Fort Wayne to a 92-72 victory at Indiana.

A parole board held a victim impact hearing Monday afternoon in the case of Father Joseph Hemmerle, convicted of abusing a 10-year-old boy in 1973.

Fr. Joseph Hemmerle during his trial on Nov. 29, 2016.

Priest convicted of abusing boys in 1970s could soon be released on parole

Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...

Crestwood man accused of threatening to kill man with machete

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.

LMPD asks for public's help to identify 'armed and dangerous' suspect

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.

Louisville woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from clients of investment firm

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.

Drug charges dropped against 5 men arrested after federal raid of Shepherdsville auto shop

An Amtrak train derailed Monday morning in Washington state outside Tacoma, causing a train car to fall off an overpass onto Instate 5. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- An Amtrak train derailed south of Seattle on Monday, spilling train cars onto a busy interstate and authorities reported "multiple fatalities."

The train derailed about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle before 8 a.m.

Amtrak says there were approximately 78 passengers and five crew members on board.

Ed Troyer, a spokesman with the Pierce County Sheriff's office, said multiple people were killed aboard the train that was heading south, but no numbers were immediately available.

The sheriff's office said several vehicles on Interstate 5 were struck by the falling train cars and "multiple motorists" were injured on the roadways. No fatalities of motorists were reported.

All southbound lanes of I-5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area.

Chris Karnes was on the train, three or four cars back from the front.

"I'm not sure what got hit. I'm not sure what happened," Karnes said.

He was unhurt but near the medical tents set up in a median area between north- and sound-bound I-5, just south of DuPont.

"The only car that is on the tracks is the rear locomotive. There are several cars that are hanging over the overpass," Karnes said.

In a statement Amtrak said the train that derailed was Train 501, offering service from Seattle to Portland.

"Emergency services are on the scene and Amtrak management is responding. Some injuries are reported," Amtrak said.

Associated Press writers Sally Ho and Phuong Le contributed from Seattle.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.