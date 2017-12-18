Bell County man accused of trying to kill members of law enforcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bell County man has been arrested after authorities say he tried to kill a law enforcement officer.

According to a news release, it happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday at the home of 51-year-old Buford Warren, in Fourmile, Kentucky.

The arrest report states that deputies from the Bell County Sheriff's Department arrived at the home to execute a search warrant. When they knocked on the door and announced their presence, Warren allegedly opened a window, made eye contact, shut the window and fired a 12-gauge shotgun.

A Pineville police officer received a minor injury to his face, close to his eye, when a window shattered. According to the news release, he was treated at the Pineville Community Hospital and released.

Police say there were several surveillance cameras set up around the house -- and Warren could plainly see that the people he fired at were members of law enforcement.

Warren was eventually arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree assault of a police officer and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.

He is currently being held in the Bell County Detention Center.

