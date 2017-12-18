Fern Creek High students praised after refurbishing computers fo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fern Creek High students praised after refurbishing computers for refugees, public housing residents

Posted: Updated:
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer thanked students at Fern Creek High School for refurbishing dozens of computers for public housing residents and refugees. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer thanked students at Fern Creek High School for refurbishing dozens of computers for public housing residents and refugees.
Fern Creek High School senior Alexus Maddox says it took more teamwork than money to refurbish about 100 computers. Fern Creek High School senior Alexus Maddox says it took more teamwork than money to refurbish about 100 computers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer recognized and thanked students from Fern Creek High School Monday for their efforts in refurbishing computers that will be used by public housing residents and refugees. 

Fischer praised the students for their efforts at a news conference. 

"This is the way a city is supposed to come together and do good things just by working smarter," Fischer said. "I just want to thank you guys for being part of this big effort."

The students refurbished more than a hundred donated computers for residents in need through a partnership with the city's Office for Civic Innovation.

"Really all it takes is your own brain and your own innovation to make other people happy," said Alexus Maddox, a senior at Fern Creek. "It didn't necessarily take a lot of money, it just took our own brains and working together to make it happen."

The computers were refurbished by students taking classes in coding and students in the school's computer club.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.