Fern Creek High students praised after refurbishing computers for refugees, public housing residents

Fern Creek High School senior Alexus Maddox says it took more teamwork than money to refurbish about 100 computers.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer thanked students at Fern Creek High School for refurbishing dozens of computers for public housing residents and refugees.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer recognized and thanked students from Fern Creek High School Monday for their efforts in refurbishing computers that will be used by public housing residents and refugees.

Fischer praised the students for their efforts at a news conference.

"This is the way a city is supposed to come together and do good things just by working smarter," Fischer said. "I just want to thank you guys for being part of this big effort."

The students refurbished more than a hundred donated computers for residents in need through a partnership with the city's Office for Civic Innovation.

"Really all it takes is your own brain and your own innovation to make other people happy," said Alexus Maddox, a senior at Fern Creek. "It didn't necessarily take a lot of money, it just took our own brains and working together to make it happen."

The computers were refurbished by students taking classes in coding and students in the school's computer club.

