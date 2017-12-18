Kentucky State Police say Harrison County man shot and killed du - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police say Harrison County man shot and killed during attempted break-in

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a man was shot and killed while attempting to break into a house in Harrison County.

Police say it happened Sunday night in Cynthiana, which is about 30 miles northeast of Lexington.

Authorities say Marcellus Custard, of Cynthiana, broke a window at a home and reached through to unlock a door. Investigators say a resident of the home shot through the door and killed Custard.

Officials say the case remains under investigation. 

