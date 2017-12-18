Crestwood man accused of threatening to kill man with machete - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crestwood man accused of threatening to kill man with machete

Posted: Updated:
Gaylinn Ames (Source: Oldham County Detention Center) Gaylinn Ames (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) - A Crestwood, Kentucky, man has been arrested after authorities say he threatened to kill a man with a machete.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at a home in the 4500 block of Timothy Way, near Route 2858, in Crestwood.

Police say they were dispatched to the home of 51-year-old Gaylinn Ames after someone reported that an assault was taking place there.

When they arrived, they spoke with a man who said Ames was inside the home and had swung a machete at him, threatening to kill him with it. He said a woman was still inside the home with Ames.

Police say they tried to make contact with the woman and Ames, when they spotted Ames in the living room. At that point, Ames ran to the back of the home.

According to the arrest report, the Special Response Team was about to arrive and make entry into the home, when Ames surrendered himself. The woman was found unharmed.

Ames was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.