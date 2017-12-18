Crestwood man accused of threatening to kill man with machete

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) - A Crestwood, Kentucky, man has been arrested after authorities say he threatened to kill a man with a machete.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at a home in the 4500 block of Timothy Way, near Route 2858, in Crestwood.

Police say they were dispatched to the home of 51-year-old Gaylinn Ames after someone reported that an assault was taking place there.

When they arrived, they spoke with a man who said Ames was inside the home and had swung a machete at him, threatening to kill him with it. He said a woman was still inside the home with Ames.

Police say they tried to make contact with the woman and Ames, when they spotted Ames in the living room. At that point, Ames ran to the back of the home.

According to the arrest report, the Special Response Team was about to arrive and make entry into the home, when Ames surrendered himself. The woman was found unharmed.

Ames was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.

