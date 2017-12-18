Woman accused of setting fire that killed mom and 2 children appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman accused of setting a fire that killed a Louisville mother and her two children was back in court Monday.

A not guilty plea was entered for Danesha Peden on charges including murder and arson. Police say Peden intentionally set the fire on Dec. 5 at an apartment building on Shanks Lane near Cane Run Road after a domestic dispute.

Archie Riley, her 16-year-old daughter, Savannah Cooper, and 11-year-old son Kameron Harris all died.

Several others in the complex said they were forced to jump out of windows because flames blocked the front door.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family. You can also donate at any Republic Bank through Southwest Family Ministries.

