Woman accused of setting fire that killed mom and 2 children

Woman accused of setting fire that killed mom and 2 children appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman accused of setting a fire that killed a Louisville mother and her two children was back in court Monday. 

A not guilty plea was entered for Danesha Peden on charges including murder and arson. Police say Peden intentionally set the fire on Dec. 5 at an apartment building on Shanks Lane near Cane Run Road after a domestic dispute.

Archie Riley, her 16-year-old daughter, Savannah Cooper, and 11-year-old son Kameron Harris all died. 

Several others in the complex said they were forced to jump out of windows because flames blocked the front door.

GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family. You can also donate at any Republic Bank through Southwest Family Ministries.

