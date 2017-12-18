IMAGES | River City FOP distributes toys for patients at Norton - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | River City FOP distributes toys for patients at Norton Children's Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The River City Fraternal Order Police held its annual Norton's Children's Hospital Christmas Program on Monday.

Officers unloaded around 280 bags of toys for children in the hospital. They say the program is a great way to give back.

"This is really a heartwarming way for us to be there for these kids here," said Nicola Jilek, the River City FOP president-elect. "People talk about bravery with police officers and law enforcement, but a lot of time for us, it's a very humbling experience to see the bravery in the faces of the kids here."

The Jeffersontown FOP assisted with the program. They aim to provide presents for every child in the hospital, including the NICU.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

