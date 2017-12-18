Drug charges dropped against 5 men arrested after federal raid o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Drug charges dropped against 5 men arrested after federal raid of Shepherdsville auto shop

Posted: Updated:

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five men arrested on drug charges last week after federal and local agencies raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.

Charges have been dropped for Glen Fleming, Todd Decker Jr., Elvin Mustic, Mohammad Mohammad and Kenneth Ricks. All five men had denied owning the pound of marijuana found in a large glass jar inside the auto shop in the 2000 block of Highway 44 in Shepherdsville. Fleming said last week he had plans to sell the businesses to two of the men, but now those plans are off.

According to arrest reports, the raid was conducted by the FBI and the DEA.

"It’s been a really bad experience," Fleming said. "I’ve never been involved in anything like this."

Fleming also resigned from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Merit Board last week, saying he didn't want the arrest to take away from the work the board is doing.

“I wasn’t scared at the time," Fleming said of the raid. "Be careful who you associate with.“

Sources tell WDRB News the case is still under investigation, but the FBI Louisville office said it's not currently investigating it.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.