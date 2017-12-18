Drug charges dropped against 5 men arrested after federal raid of Shepherdsville auto shop

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.More >>
Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.More >>
A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.More >>
A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.More >>
Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.More >>
Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.More >>
Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...More >>
Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...More >>
A parole board held a victim impact hearing Monday afternoon in the case of Father Joseph Hemmerle, convicted of abusing a 10-year-old boy in 1973.More >>
A parole board held a victim impact hearing Monday afternoon in the case of Father Joseph Hemmerle, convicted of abusing a 10-year-old boy in 1973.More >>
Kason Harrell scored a career-high 28 points and Bryson Scott added 26 on Monday night, leading Fort Wayne to a 92-72 victory at Indiana.More >>
Kason Harrell scored a career-high 28 points and Bryson Scott added 26 on Monday night, leading Fort Wayne to a 92-72 victory at Indiana.More >>
Police say after she hit her boyfriend, she drove away, leaving him there so she could go home and sleep.More >>
Police say after she hit her boyfriend, she drove away, leaving him there so she could go home and sleep.More >>
After a week that included accusations of molestation, then a shocking suicide, State Representative Dan Johnson was laid to rest Monday.More >>
After a week that included accusations of molestation, then a shocking suicide, State Representative Dan Johnson was laid to rest Monday.More >>