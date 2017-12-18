Kentucky, Indiana crafting 'get well plan' for RiverLink toll woes

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.More >>
A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.More >>
Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.More >>
Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...More >>
A parole board held a victim impact hearing Monday afternoon in the case of Father Joseph Hemmerle, convicted of abusing a 10-year-old boy in 1973.More >>
Kason Harrell scored a career-high 28 points and Bryson Scott added 26 on Monday night, leading Fort Wayne to a 92-72 victory at Indiana.More >>
Police say after she hit her boyfriend, she drove away, leaving him there so she could go home and sleep.More >>
After a week that included accusations of molestation, then a shocking suicide, State Representative Dan Johnson was laid to rest Monday.More >>
The move comes as Kentucky and Indiana acknowledge customer service difficulties during RiverLink’s first year, including long wait times, erroneous invoices and improper late fees.More >>
The Ohio River toll bridges appear to be on track to meet their revenue goals. But glitches, errors and customer service complaints have dogged the cashless toll network’s inaugural year.More >>
The November error comes a month after more than 5,000 drivers received invoices including late fees that weren't owed.More >>
The number of grievances climbed this fall. The 15 in Kentucky in October, for instance, were the most of any month since tolling began late last year, while the 11 in Indiana were the highest since June.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana still aim to forbid drivers with unpaid tolls from renewing their registrations, but an October deadline came and went.More >>
The October 26 audit, obtained by WDRB News through a public records request, provides an early accounting of how much money Kentucky and Indiana risk losing due to flaws in the cashless bridge toll network that began late last year.More >>
More than one month after tentatively accepting bids for three properties bought as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has yet to submit the offers for final approvalMore >>
The sluggish growth has increased the pressure on RiverLink, a consortium of consultants and advisers overseen by Kentucky and Indiana state governments, to recoup outstanding tolls by mail.More >>
