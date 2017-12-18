In wake of protests, Louisville's mayor creates task force to ex - WDRB 41 Louisville News

In wake of protests, Louisville's mayor creates task force to examine city's treatment of homeless

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's move to clear out a homeless camp has sparked protests and backlash, and now Mayor Greg Fischer is creating a new group to look into how the city handles its homeless problem.

"Compassion" is a buzzword Fischer uses often, but some have said his city isn't showing any to the homeless. In October, a homeless camp on 12th Street near the Ohio River was bulldozed, leaving nearly two dozen people without their belongings, or a home.

Then just 10 days ago, crews cleaned out a makeshift homeless camp at East Jefferson and East Market Streets, leaving more homeless people without a place to live.

Fischer admits that some of the cleanup work has not gone well. At the same time, he said there are serious health risks associated with homeless camps. He calls them breeding grounds for Hepatitis A.

So on Monday, he announced the creation of the Homeless Encampment Task Force, a group consisting of representatives from the Coalition of the Homeless, the Louisville Metro Police Department and more.

"This task force will be reviewing our procedures and determine if there are better ways to serve our homeless citizens," Fischer said. "We work together all the time, but this is going to more formally put us together on this particular issue."

Fischer also backed an ordinance being considered by Louisville Metro Council that would require a 21-day notice before the city cleans up a camp.

No more camps will be cleared out until at least January, when that ordinance could pass.

Related Stories:

Advocates call for policy change after homeless camp bulldozed in Louisville

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.