In wake of protests, Louisville's mayor creates task force to examine city's treatment of homeless

After a week that included accusations of molestation, then a shocking suicide, State Representative Dan Johnson was laid to rest Monday.

Police say after she hit her boyfriend, she drove away, leaving him there so she could go home and sleep.

A parole board held a victim impact hearing Monday afternoon in the case of Father Joseph Hemmerle, convicted of abusing a 10-year-old boy in 1973.

Priest convicted of abusing boys in 1970s could soon be released on parole

Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.

Louisville woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from clients of investment firm

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's move to clear out a homeless camp has sparked protests and backlash, and now Mayor Greg Fischer is creating a new group to look into how the city handles its homeless problem.

"Compassion" is a buzzword Fischer uses often, but some have said his city isn't showing any to the homeless. In October, a homeless camp on 12th Street near the Ohio River was bulldozed, leaving nearly two dozen people without their belongings, or a home.

Then just 10 days ago, crews cleaned out a makeshift homeless camp at East Jefferson and East Market Streets, leaving more homeless people without a place to live.

Fischer admits that some of the cleanup work has not gone well. At the same time, he said there are serious health risks associated with homeless camps. He calls them breeding grounds for Hepatitis A.

So on Monday, he announced the creation of the Homeless Encampment Task Force, a group consisting of representatives from the Coalition of the Homeless, the Louisville Metro Police Department and more.

"This task force will be reviewing our procedures and determine if there are better ways to serve our homeless citizens," Fischer said. "We work together all the time, but this is going to more formally put us together on this particular issue."

Fischer also backed an ordinance being considered by Louisville Metro Council that would require a 21-day notice before the city cleans up a camp.

No more camps will be cleared out until at least January, when that ordinance could pass.

