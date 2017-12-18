VIDEO | Family and friends of Rep. Dan Johnson perform Free Bird - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Family and friends of Rep. Dan Johnson perform Free Bird at his funeral

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a week that included accusations of molestation then a shocking suicide, State Rep. Dan Johnson was laid to rest Monday.

During his funeral, several family and friends performed the famous Lynyrd Skynyrd song "Free Bird" to the packed room of mourners.

Watch the full performance in the video player above.

