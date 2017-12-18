Shelby Park residents voice concerns with Louisville Water Compa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shelby Park residents voice concerns with Louisville Water Company after last week's flooding

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Louisville Water Company got an earful from Shelby Park residents Monday night.

The utility company held a Q&A session for victims of last week's massive water main break in Shelby Park. Officials were on hand to answer questions about flood insurance, city reimbursements and claims adjustments. 

Dozens of residents packed the meeting to share their concerns.

"My hope is to get a running vehicle out of it again and some help on cleaning the carpets and stuff like that that we're having from all these mud issues and stuff like that," said Flaco Aleman, who lives in the Shelby Park neighborhood. "Because our baby is sensitive ... to breathing issues and dust in the air, so hopefully they'll help reimburse and maybe even help us up front."

If your home or property was damaged in the flood, officials said you should contact your insurance company first. If that's not an option, they say the Louisville Water Company will work with you.

