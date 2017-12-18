Shelby Park residents voice concerns with Louisville Water Company after last week's flooding

After a week that included accusations of molestation, then a shocking suicide, State Representative Dan Johnson was laid to rest Monday.

Police say after she hit her boyfriend, she drove away, leaving him there so she could go home and sleep.

Priest convicted of abusing boys in 1970s could soon be released on parole

Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Louisville Water Company got an earful from Shelby Park residents Monday night.

The utility company held a Q&A session for victims of last week's massive water main break in Shelby Park. Officials were on hand to answer questions about flood insurance, city reimbursements and claims adjustments.

Dozens of residents packed the meeting to share their concerns.

"My hope is to get a running vehicle out of it again and some help on cleaning the carpets and stuff like that that we're having from all these mud issues and stuff like that," said Flaco Aleman, who lives in the Shelby Park neighborhood. "Because our baby is sensitive ... to breathing issues and dust in the air, so hopefully they'll help reimburse and maybe even help us up front."

If your home or property was damaged in the flood, officials said you should contact your insurance company first. If that's not an option, they say the Louisville Water Company will work with you.

