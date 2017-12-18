Candlelight vigil held for residents of New Albany public housing fearful of demolition

After a week that included accusations of molestation, then a shocking suicide, State Representative Dan Johnson was laid to rest Monday.

After a week that included accusations of molestation, then a shocking suicide, State Representative Dan Johnson was laid to rest Monday.

IMAGES | Friends and loved ones pay last respects to Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson

IMAGES | Friends and loved ones pay last respects to Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson

Police say after she hit her boyfriend, she drove away, leaving him there so she could go home and sleep.

Police say after she hit her boyfriend, she drove away, leaving him there so she could go home and sleep.

Kason Harrell scored a career-high 28 points and Bryson Scott added 26 on Monday night, leading Fort Wayne to a 92-72 victory at Indiana.

Kason Harrell scored a career-high 28 points and Bryson Scott added 26 on Monday night, leading Fort Wayne to a 92-72 victory at Indiana.

A parole board held a victim impact hearing Monday afternoon in the case of Father Joseph Hemmerle, convicted of abusing a 10-year-old boy in 1973.

A parole board held a victim impact hearing Monday afternoon in the case of Father Joseph Hemmerle, convicted of abusing a 10-year-old boy in 1973.

Priest convicted of abusing boys in 1970s could soon be released on parole

Priest convicted of abusing boys in 1970s could soon be released on parole

Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...

Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.

LMPD asks for public's help to identify 'armed and dangerous' suspect

LMPD asks for public's help to identify 'armed and dangerous' suspect

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.

Louisville woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from clients of investment firm

Louisville woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from clients of investment firm

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.

Several dozen people gathered in front of the city-county building in New Albany on Monday night to oppose the city's plan to demolish public housing units and demand more details about what's next.

The group "We Are New Albany" is against the city's plan to overhaul the New Albany Housing Authority, which involves the demolition of units.

"If we don't stand together as a community, our community is doing to fail, and we can't let that happen," one resident said.

Residents in attendance said they live in fear about where to go next.

"They're spraying perfume in our face, but really it ain't nothing but a dog turd," Alissa Baumgardner said.

The city said units are in disrepair with mold and leaky roofs.

"They say there's a plan, but a plan on paper won't keep people dry and warm and safe," said Rep. Ed Clere, (R) District 72.

Last week, the housing authority passed a resolution that says, in part:

"False information circulated has led NAHA residents to believe they may be evicted or forced from their homes."

"Federal regulations require NAHA, prior to any demolition, to have a relocation plan in place."

"No current resident will be made homeless."

Mayor Jeff Gahan said the city has a 10-year plan to improve the city's public housing and released this statement:

"We will continue to work to improve the living conditions of every resident of the New Albany Housing Authority, and no one will be left homeless."

"If they're concerned about false rumors, and they're concerned that the people are scared, and they want to put everybody at rest so they can enjoy their Christmas, why won't they show us a plan?" Candace Brewer asked.

Right now, the city is getting numbers on vacant homes and properties for housing vouchers. HUD must first approve a final plan before it can pass.

For updates on the city's plan, click here.

Related Stories:

Residents fighting back over planned demolition of New Albany public housing apartments

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.