Fort Wayne's 3-point barrage shoots down Indiana, 92-72

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Kason Harrell scored a career-high 28 points and Bryson Scott added 26 on Monday night, leading Fort Wayne to a 92-72 victory at Indiana.

The Mastodons (8-5) made 17 3-pointers to tie an Assembly Hall record by a visiting team and won their second straight over the Hoosiers. This time they didn't even need overtime to finish the job.

Robert Johnson had 17 points and Juwan Morgan finished with 14 to lead Indiana (6-6). It's the first time in 17 years the Hoosiers have lost back-to-back games to an in-state foe other than Notre Dame or Purdue and only the fourth time in school history.

The Mastodons made it look easy, too, after Indiana took advantage of a nearly eight-minute scoring drought during which Indiana turned a 33-27 deficit into a 40-36 lead.

But when Fort Wayne's shooters warmed up, it was over fast.

The Mastodons made three 3s during a 17-5 run that gave them a 53-44 lead with 14:03 to go.

