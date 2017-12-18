LANE | Bellarmine blows out Le Moyne for 49 straight at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine raced out to leads of 10-0, 22-2 and 34-7 to rock 20th-ranked Le Moyne and turn away the Dolphins from Syracuse, New York 92-72. It moved the 3rd-ranked Knights to 10-0 on the season and ran their winning streak at a packed Knights Hall to 49 in a row.

Brent Bach led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points, Adam Eberhard had 16 to go with 10 rebounds. Ben Weyer had 14 on 4-of-7 from deep and the Knights welcomed back Alex Cook who had 10 off the bench including a spectacular one-handed jam off an in bounds pass from Bach. Cook the athletic Sophomore forward from Male High School missed the first semester working on his academics.

"I'm proud of our defense," said Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport. "In the second half our basketball team took it upon themselves. Their defensive performance was all about person pride-as a unit, not five one-on-one guys. The three-point goal can be fool's gold. "They (Le Moyne) made their run when the ball didn't go in. The constant has to be defense, and it was the second half."

Le Moyne (9-3) got within nine after running off 13 straight points late in the first half. They were held to 32 percent shooting from the field in the second half after making 52 percent in the first half.

The Knights made 58 percent in the first half and 56 percent in the second half and hit 13-of-25 threes in all. After a holiday break, their next game is December 30th at home against Martin Methodist College of Tennessee.