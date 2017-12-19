CRAWFORD | Bellarmine can't miss early, uses depth late to beat No. 20 Le Moyne 79-59

Bellarmine made its first six three-point tries and blew out to a 22-2 lead on its way to a 79-59 win over No. 20-ranked Le Moyne, its 49th consecutive win in Knights Hall.More >>
Louisville got a big scoring game from Asia Durr and Dana Evans and Arica Carter combined for 18 assists in the No. 3-ranked Cardinals' 87-63 win at rival Kentucky on Sunday.More >>
Quentin Snider continued his hot shooting and Louisville blocked 14 shots to beat Memphis 81-72 on Saturday in New York City.More >>
John Calipari dusted off a decade-old full-court press and Kentucky used Virginia Tech turnovers to stop the hot-shooting Hokies on Saturday, 93-86.More >>
University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
The No. 3 ranked University of Louisville women's basketball team turned the program's annual Christmas Sweater Night into a party by beating Tennessee State 95-56 at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville blew by a Bryant team which lost for the 10th time in 11 games, 102-59 at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night.More >>
Lamar Jackson's bid to become only the second player to win a second Heisman Trophy came up short, but the Louisville quarterback walked away with a smile in his second trip to Manhattan as a finalist.More >>
