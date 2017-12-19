Keep kids busy with busy boards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Looking for ways to entertain your children? How about creating a busy board with them?
Jim Lehrer from Brownsboro Hardware and Paint demonstrates how to make these unique activity boards. He says the only limit when making the boards is your imagination! Kids of any age can create their own busy boards.
4858 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY 40207
502-897-1591
9521 US Highway 42
Prospect, KY 40059
502-292-2595
https://twitter.com/b_hardware
https://www.facebook.com/brownsborohardware?ref=hl
