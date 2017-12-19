LMPD asks for public's help to identify 'armed and dangerous' suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a robbery suspect police say is armed and dangerous.

According to social media posts by LMPD, the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money from their bank accounts.

Police say the suspect has done this twice in the past two days. Both cases occurred along Broadway.

According to LMPD, the suspect was last seen in a vehicle belonging to one of his victims. The vehicle is a 1998 green Buick LeSabre. The vehicle has a Kentucky license plate with the number 040 VZS.

The suspect is described as a short black male, with a short, curly, faded afro, last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Police describe him as "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with any information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

