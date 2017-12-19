After posting bond, Louisville man admits to growing marijuana inside his home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after LMPD said a marijuana grow operation was found inside his home.

Daniel Vanburen, 22, was arrested on Sunday at his home in the 5000 block of Wooded Lake Drive near Chenoweth Run Road.

According to an arrest report, the Jeffersontown Fire Department responded to the residence for a house fire. Officials with the Jeffersontown Fire Department said a small fire happened outside the home, and officials entered to see if the flames had spread. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters entered the home through a front window and "found a marijuana grow operation that included 6 marijuana plants."

When police arrived, the fire department took an officer into the home and identified where three marijuana grow "houses" had been set up inside Vanburen's house. Police said more than five pounds of marijuana was found, and the drugs were packaged in different containers. Drug paraphernalia was also located.

Police also said cash and a Ruger SR40C semi automatic handgun were found in the house. Vanburen is charged with trafficking in marijuana, cultivating in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said Vanburen arrived at the home and was arrested later that evening. He posted bond Tuesday morning and was at home Tuesday afternoon answering questions about what happened.

"I f***** up," he said. "There's not much to it."

He admitted he was growing marijuana inside the house. However, he said it was just for him and that he was not selling it.

"I wanted to be self-sustaining," Vanburen said. "I didn't want to have to call nobody, talk to nobody."

He motioned over to the room where he used to grow pot and said, "Once I was done with that one, I was done. I was almost there to where I wanted to be. But I decided to stay out of my lane and got in trouble."

Vanburen said he regretted ever growing marijuana and was sorry his family had to deal with this.

The 22-year-old has one prior drug charge, a misdemeanor, from 2015. This new case is his first felony charge, but he said it's his last, and he's going to turn his life around.

"I'm going to do it legally this time," he said. "Just work my ass off, pretty much. That's all I can do at this point. So I took a big loss. Really makes you think about what you were doing."

Vanburen said he was in handcuffs for four hours at his house before being taken to jail. He said the only thing officers didn't confiscate were the the pots the plants were growing in.

He also thanked the officers for how they handled the situation.

"Honestly, thanks for the respect," he said. "They weren't d****. I wasn't an a****** to them. They weren't an a****** to me. They were respectful and I was respectful back. That was all I could ask for. There's no point in making a bad situation worse."

Jeffersontown Deputy Fire Chief James Sebastian said the fire damaged some outside siding of the house and inside a front wall. He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, Vanburen believes a cigarette butt sparked the fire.

Vanburen is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

