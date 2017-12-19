POLICE: Louisville man arrested after marijuana operation found during house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is under arrest after police say a marijuana grow operation was found inside his home.

Daniel Vanburen, 22, was arrested on Sunday at his home in the 5000 block of Wooded Lake Drive, near Chenoweth Run Road.

According to an arrest report, the Jeffersontown Fire Department responded to the residence for a house fire. Officials with the Jeffersontown Fire Department say a small fire happened outside the home and officials entered to see if the flames had spread.

Police say firefighters entered the home through a front window and "found a marijuana grow operation that included 6 marijuana plants."

Authorities say when police arrived, the fire department took an officer into the home and identified where three marijuana grow "houses" had been set up inside Vanburen's house.

Police say more than five pounds of marijuana were found, and the drugs were packaged in different containers. Drug paraphernalia was also located, according to police.

Police also say cash and a Ruger SR40C semi automatic handgun were also found in the house.

Investigators say Vanburen arrived at the home and was arrested.

Vanburen is charged with trafficking in marijuana, cultivating in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Louisville Metro Corrections officials say Vanburen posted bond and was released early Tuesday morning.

