Wisconsin police say man showed up drunk to pick up DUI suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man drove drunk to a Wisconsin police station to pick up a DUI suspect.

Police say a woman arrested for drunk driving called the man to pick her up, but officers noticed he smelled like alcohol. Police say the man admitted he had been drinking before driving to the station.

Police say he also parked his car in the station's employee lot.

Officials say they double checked that the person who picked up the pair of accused drunk drivers had also not been drinking.

