Heaven Hill distillery donates $12,000 to Bardstown school district

Heaven Hill distillery donates $12,000 to Bardstown school district



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill distillery is helping Nelson County students.

The Bardstown, Kentucky-based company donated $12,000 to the Nelson County school district for interactive STEM programs. The money will be used for science, technology, engineering and math programs in 13 Nelson County elementary schools.

Those programs introduce students to science concepts through storytelling and interactive demonstrations.

Heaven Hill partnered with the Kentucky Science Center for the project.

