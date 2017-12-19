KentuckyOne Health in talks to sell Jewish Hospital, other Louisville facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KentuckyOne Health said Tuesday it is in talks to possibly sell Jewish Hospital, Frazier Rehabilitation Institute and other properties to a New York-based investment firm.

The negotiations with BlueMountain Capital Management are in the early stages and still must get regulatory and other approvals before any final agreement, the company said in a news release.

KentuckyOne Health has been trying to to sell the money-losing group of Louisville facilities, according to Denver-based Catholic Health Initiatives, the nonprofit healthcare provider’s parent company.

KentuckyOne first announced it would sell most of its Louisville assets in May, saying it planned to trim its focus to central and eastern Kentucky. It is also looking to sell Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in south Louisville and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

The company's Louisville outpatient centers -- Jewish Medical Centers East, South, Southwest and Northeast – as well as the KentuckyOne Health Medical Group provider practice in Louisville also are up for sale.

KentuckyOne and the University of Louisville ended a short-lived partnership earlier this year when the university resumed operating U of L Hospital and the James Graham Brown Cancer Center.

Catholic Health Initiatives then paid $150 million to the predecessor organization of the Jewish system, the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, for its 17 percent interest in KentuckyOne Health, giving CHI complete ownership of KentuckyOne.

KentuckyOne Health and BlueMountain will continue their negotiations in the coming months.

