Attorney for Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan files subpoena to identify rape accuser

If you could upgrade the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana basketball teams by fixing one recruiting miss over the last two seasons, what player would you pick?

If you could upgrade the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana basketball teams by fixing one recruiting miss over the last two seasons, what player would you pick?

BOZICH | Monday Muse: If you could add one player at Louisville, Kentucky or Indiana

BOZICH | Monday Muse: If you could add one player at Louisville, Kentucky or Indiana

An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with Haymarket

An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with Haymarket

A parole board held a victim impact hearing Monday afternoon in the case of Father Joseph Hemmerle, convicted of abusing a 10-year-old boy in 1973.

A parole board held a victim impact hearing Monday afternoon in the case of Father Joseph Hemmerle, convicted of abusing a 10-year-old boy in 1973.

Priest convicted of abusing boys in 1970s could soon be released on parole

Priest convicted of abusing boys in 1970s could soon be released on parole

Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...

Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.

Louisville woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from clients of investment firm

Louisville woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from clients of investment firm

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.

Police say cash and a gun were also found.

Police say cash and a gun were also found.

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.

LMPD asks for public's help to identify 'armed and dangerous' suspect

LMPD asks for public's help to identify 'armed and dangerous' suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An attorney for Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan is seeking to identify a woman who accused Landan of raping her by subpoenaing information from the woman’s employer.

Attorney Matthew Horne will seek testimony from a Monnik Beer Company representative on Jan. 4 about the woman who identified herself as “Westley Moore” on Facebook, where she alleged Landan raped her. She works for Monnik, according to court records.

Brian Holton, one of the brewery's owners, said he was not ready to comment because he had not received the subpoena.

Horne said the woman's identity is necessary to include her in the lawsuit.

Landan has filed a lawsuit against the woman, identified as “Jane Doe 1” in the suit, and other unknown “Jane Does” and “John Does” who accused him of rape and sexual assault on Facebook.

The woman posted a picture of Landan on Facebook on Nov. 13, saying, "Matthew Landan is a rapist" and accused him of raping her.

Included in the deposition notice, filed Dec. 15 in Jefferson Circuit Court, is a picture of a woman appearing to be working at Monnik. Horne is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with Haymarket, according to the documents.

In addition, Horne has subpoenaed the brewery for any information of a business relationship between Monnik and Haymarket and details of discussions between employees of the two businesses regarding Moore’s allegations against Landan.

Landan’s lawsuit claims “Jane Doe 1” made false claims that other women were contacting her that they had been raped too. The lawsuit says that after the Facebook post, several other people made false claims about Landan.

The lawsuit also names two former Haymarket employees, Eric Snider and Christopher Maggio, as the two men who staged a walk out of employees shortly after the allegations surfaced. The employees are accused of defamation for telling the media about the walkout and saying there had been similar sexual assault claims against Landan.

Landan claims that after the walk out occurred Snider and Maggio "attempted a low ball purchase offer" for the bar.

The former employees have filed a counterclaim denying this, arguing Landan asked them to make an offer to purchase the bar.

The former employees say Moore’s Nov. 13 Facebook post was shared more than 776 times and had 71 comments, “the vast majority of which were supportive of Ms. Moore.”

Snider and Maggio deny they said any statements that “would cast” Landan in a “false light.”

In addition, the employees say the bar was closed at the instruction of Landan and only reopened the day he filed the lawsuit, Nov. 29.

As part of their claim, the former employees argue Landan is trying to “silence any and all public discourse regarding the accusations against him for criminal sexual misconduct.”

And Landan is trying to send a message that a refusal to conduct business with him in response to the allegations “will result in litigation,” according to the counterclaim,

The counterclaim is seeking unspecified monetary damages, dismissal of the original lawsuit and a jury trial.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.