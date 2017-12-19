Attorney for Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan files subpoena to identify rape accuser

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.More >>
Police say cash and a gun were also found.More >>
Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.More >>
A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.More >>
Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...More >>
A parole board held a victim impact hearing Monday afternoon in the case of Father Joseph Hemmerle, convicted of abusing a 10-year-old boy in 1973.More >>
An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with HaymarketMore >>
If you could upgrade the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana basketball teams by fixing one recruiting miss over the last two seasons, what player would you pick?More >>
An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with HaymarketMore >>
The court file is under the supervision of the judge and “the attorneys can’t by private agreement just decide they want to hide evidence,” WDRB attorney Jon Fleischaker said in an interview. “The public has a right to access this information.”More >>
“While the Cabinet may have a difficult time proving its allegations,” it should be given the opportunity, the court ruled.More >>
The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”More >>
The lawsuit accuses Lt. Robert Shadle of texting the female officer a photo of man “holding his erect penis and testicles” on Feb. 11, 2016 and writing, “Thinking about you.”More >>
As part of their claim, the former employees argue Landan is trying to “silence any and all public discourse regarding the accusations against him for criminal sexual misconduct.”More >>
"I think it’s always best to let the people decide," Republican Sen. Wil Schroder said. "If it's up to me, we should be beholden to the people and not the governor."More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
