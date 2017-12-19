How to prevent frozen pipes this winter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Louisville Water Company wants to remind everyone during this holiday season, "Wrap Your Presents, Wrap Your Pipes and Tag It!"

Frigid temperatures can lead to frozen pipes and that's not what you want for Christmas. The Louisville Water Company launched a campaign that focuses on how to avoid freezing pipes. LouisvilleWater.com features visuals and videos that illustrate how to prevent freezing water pipes inside the home.

Each year, Louisville Water receives thousands of calls from customers whose internal water lines have frozen and/or burst. While Louisville Water does not maintain the internal plumbing, it offers tips to avoid a costly mess.

Before cold weather lingers, focus on eliminating the amount of cold air coming into the home around water pipes:

1. Wrap exposed pipes with insulating material purchased at a hardware store

2. If the home has a crawl space, cover the outside vents to prevent winter winds from freezing the pipes

3. If the house has a slab foundation, keep the garage door closed. Some water pipes are located under concrete floors in the garage.

During extreme cold weather, run a small, steady stream of water from a cold water faucet in an area of the home where pipes are exposed or have frozen in the past. The movement of the water will help prevent the water from freezing. Also, open cabinet doors to allow heat to surround the pipes.

Finally, regardless of the weather, locate the water shut-off valve. That's the valve that controls the flow of water into the house. It's usually located near the hot water heater in the basement or in a utility closet. Turning off the water in the event of a burst pipe can minimize the damage. Once you locate the valve, tag it with a waterproof hanger or a ribbon. Louisville Water has free tags for customers at its downtown office.

