Commission publicly reprimands Kentucky judge who resigned rathe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Commission publicly reprimands Kentucky judge who resigned rather than hear gay adoption cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family court judge who resigned rather than hear adoption cases involving gay people has been publicly reprimanded, according to a news release from the Judicial Conduct Commission.

W. Mitchell Nance, who sits in Barren and Metcalfe counties, had said earlier this year he would not hear adoption cases involving homosexual parties, saying it is in a child's best interest to have a male and female parent.

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged Nance in September with several counts of judicial "misconduct," for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law. After a hearing, the commission could have suspended, removed or sanctioned the judge, if members found him guilty. Instead, Nance resigned in October, waiving the hearing and requesting the charges against him be dismissed.

But on Tuesday morning, the Commission found Nance guilty of misconduct and, in a 4-1 vote, chose to publicly reprimand him. The Commission noted in the order that a public reprimand is, "the only public sanction available" due to his retirement.

