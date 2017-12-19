Commission publicly reprimands Kentucky judge who resigned rather than hear gay adoption cases

If you could upgrade the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana basketball teams by fixing one recruiting miss over the last two seasons, what player would you pick?

If you could upgrade the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana basketball teams by fixing one recruiting miss over the last two seasons, what player would you pick?

BOZICH | Monday Muse: If you could add one player at Louisville, Kentucky or Indiana

BOZICH | Monday Muse: If you could add one player at Louisville, Kentucky or Indiana

An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with Haymarket

An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with Haymarket

Priest convicted of abusing boys in 1970s could soon be released on parole

Priest convicted of abusing boys in 1970s could soon be released on parole

Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...

Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family court judge who resigned rather than hear adoption cases involving gay people has been publicly reprimanded, according to a news release from the Judicial Conduct Commission.

W. Mitchell Nance, who sits in Barren and Metcalfe counties, had said earlier this year he would not hear adoption cases involving homosexual parties, saying it is in a child's best interest to have a male and female parent.

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged Nance in September with several counts of judicial "misconduct," for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law. After a hearing, the commission could have suspended, removed or sanctioned the judge, if members found him guilty. Instead, Nance resigned in October, waiving the hearing and requesting the charges against him be dismissed.

But on Tuesday morning, the Commission found Nance guilty of misconduct and, in a 4-1 vote, chose to publicly reprimand him. The Commission noted in the order that a public reprimand is, "the only public sanction available" due to his retirement.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.