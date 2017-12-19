Suspect runs, fights K9 after plunging 40 feet from overpass in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect runs, fights K9 after plunging 40 feet from overpass in northern Kentucky

Police in northern Kentucky say Eugene Lydell not only survived a 40-ft. fall from an overpass, he got up and ran again. Police in northern Kentucky say Eugene Lydell not only survived a 40-ft. fall from an overpass, he got up and ran again.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in northern Kentucky say a man resisting being arrested by officers during a traffic stop, fell 40 feet from an overpass, then got up and took off running before he put a police K9 in a chokehold. 

Body cam footage of the incident was recently released. 

Officers in Bellevue, Kentucky say they were making a traffic stop when Eugene Lydell from Florida tried to escape, falling 40 feet onto his back. After hitting the ground, Lydell got up and took off running into the woods.

The Newport Police K-9 was sent in after him, but Lydell put the dog in a chokehold before he was tased and handcuffed. 

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out and is expected to be OK. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

