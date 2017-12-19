'Nearby Explorer' app helps visually impaired travelers navigate - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Nearby Explorer' app helps visually impaired travelers navigate Louisville International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new app helps visually impaired travelers safely navigate the Louisville International Airport.

The Regional Airport Authority and the American Printing House for the Blind unveiled the new technology Tuesday morning. The "indoor explorer" feature in the Nearby Explorer app uses 140 Bluetooth beacons placed throughout the airport. Once travelers download the app, it gives verbal directions. This means the visually impaired can navigate every aspect of the airport from the ticket counter through security and on to their gate. 

"To be able to know where everything is when you're passing it and point to it -- to determine your own destination -- is, well, there's no other word than empowering...liberating," said Larry Skutchan of the American Printing House for the Blind.

There's a free version that uses an Internet connection and a paid version that allows users to download and store maps. 

The Louisville International Airport is the first airport in the region to use this new technology. After testing here, it will be installed at several other airports around the country. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

