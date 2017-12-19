'Nearby Explorer' app helps visually impaired travelers navigate Louisville International Airport

If you could upgrade the Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana basketball teams by fixing one recruiting miss over the last two seasons, what player would you pick?

An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with Haymarket

Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new app helps visually impaired travelers safely navigate the Louisville International Airport.

The Regional Airport Authority and the American Printing House for the Blind unveiled the new technology Tuesday morning. The "indoor explorer" feature in the Nearby Explorer app uses 140 Bluetooth beacons placed throughout the airport. Once travelers download the app, it gives verbal directions. This means the visually impaired can navigate every aspect of the airport from the ticket counter through security and on to their gate.

"To be able to know where everything is when you're passing it and point to it -- to determine your own destination -- is, well, there's no other word than empowering...liberating," said Larry Skutchan of the American Printing House for the Blind.

There's a free version that uses an Internet connection and a paid version that allows users to download and store maps.

The Louisville International Airport is the first airport in the region to use this new technology. After testing here, it will be installed at several other airports around the country.

