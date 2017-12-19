Louisville man sentenced to for kidnapping woman, 3 children in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man sentenced to for kidnapping woman, 3 children in 2015

Posted: Updated:
Tyler Morgan at his sentencing hearing on Dec. 19, 2017. Tyler Morgan at his sentencing hearing on Dec. 19, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who kidnapped a mother and her three children at a local gas station will spend the next eight years in prison.

Tyler Morgan was in custody at the Louisville Youth Detention Center in 2015 when he escaped. He carjacked an SUV at a gas station on Lexington Road near Grinstead Drive.

A mother and her three young children were waiting inside the SUV while her husband went inside to buy gas and snacks. Morgan tried to drive onto the highway with the woman and kids still in the car.

He eventually crashed and was arrested.

A jury convicted him on several charges last month, including kidnapping and robbery.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.