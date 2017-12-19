Louisville man sentenced to for kidnapping woman, 3 children in 2015

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who kidnapped a mother and her three children at a local gas station will spend the next eight years in prison.

Tyler Morgan was in custody at the Louisville Youth Detention Center in 2015 when he escaped. He carjacked an SUV at a gas station on Lexington Road near Grinstead Drive.

A mother and her three young children were waiting inside the SUV while her husband went inside to buy gas and snacks. Morgan tried to drive onto the highway with the woman and kids still in the car.

He eventually crashed and was arrested.

A jury convicted him on several charges last month, including kidnapping and robbery.

