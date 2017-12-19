Police looking for suspect after victim shot in chest near University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot at an apartment near the University of Louisville.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday outside the Arch Apartments at 4th Street and Creel Avenue.

According to officials, the victim was shot in the chest, but is expected to be okay.

