Police looking for suspect after victim shot in chest near Unive - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police looking for suspect after victim shot in chest near University of Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot at an apartment near the University of Louisville.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday outside the Arch Apartments at 4th Street and Creel Avenue.

According to officials, the victim was shot in the chest, but is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.