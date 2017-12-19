Indianapolis pastor remarries 2 years after previous wife's murd - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indianapolis pastor remarries 2 years after previous wife's murder

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis pastor has remarried after his former wife was murdered during a 2015 home invasion.

According to Fox59, Davey Blackburn announced the news through an Instagram post. He also included a Bible verse in the post.

Fox59's report says Blackburn popped the question to Kristi Monroy on November 8. 

Blackburn's previous wife, Amanda, was 12 weeks pregnant when she was shot and killed, in November of 2015. The couple had a young son, who was in the next room at the time his mother was killed.

Three suspects, 21-year-old Jalen Watson, 18-year-old Larry Taylor and 24-year-old Diano Gordon were charged in Amanda Blackburn's death.

As part of a plea deal, Watson's murder charge was dropped earlier this year, according to Fox 59.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.