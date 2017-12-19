Police investigating after body found behind Elizabethtown Peddl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after body found behind Elizabethtown Peddlers Mall

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after the body of a man was found behind the Elizabethtown Peddlers Mall Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Police Department, the body was found behind the mall, which is located on North Dixie Highway, near the Elizabethtown Bypass.

Police say they have no further information to release at this time.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

