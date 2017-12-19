Man accused of exposing himself to children on Lexington school buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is accused of exposing his genitals to children on Lexington school buses.

Police say Phillip Krutzfeld sped up to a bus in order to get close and exposed himself. In another case, a bus driver told police that Krutzfeld was fully naked while following the bus.

Police were able to track him down by his license plate number.

Krutzfeld is charged with indecent exposure.

