Louisville Metro Council collects coats for needy children

Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...

Kindred Healthcare, one of Louisville’s largest public companies, will be sold and broken up in a deal that involves another Louisville-based healthcare giant, Humana Inc.

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.

An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a “beer brew collaboration” scheduled for Nov. 13 with Haymarket

Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children need more than toys for Christmas. Sometimes the best new Christmas gift is something basic, like a coat to keep a child warm.

Louisville Metro Council hopes everyone will step up to help every child in the city who spends the winter shivering. It has already collected 300 brand new coats with the help of the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council and the UAW. They'll be handed out to students Jefferson County Public Schools has identified as the most needy.

"We do a lot of things that are very tough that, sometimes you get into partisan politics and political games, but I can tell you on something like this, this community comes together for the greater good, and I'm nothing but proud," said David Yates, president of Louisville Metro Council.

It's not too late to donate a new coat. They can be dropped off on the first floor of City Hall.

