Louisville Metro Council collects coats for needy children - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Council collects coats for needy children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children need more than toys for Christmas. Sometimes the best new Christmas gift is something basic, like a coat to keep a child warm.

Louisville Metro Council hopes everyone will step up to help every child in the city who spends the winter shivering. It has already collected 300 brand new coats with the help of the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council and the UAW. They'll be handed out to students Jefferson County Public Schools has identified as the most needy.

"We do a lot of things that are very tough that, sometimes you get into partisan politics and political games, but I can tell you on something like this, this community comes together for the greater good, and I'm nothing but proud," said David Yates, president of Louisville Metro Council.

It's not too late to donate a new coat. They can be dropped off on the first floor of City Hall.

