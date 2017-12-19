Wayside Christian Mission allows parents to shop for free Christmas gifts

Police say the suspect approaches his victims while they are sitting in their vehicles and forces them to drive at gunpoint to an ATM and withdraw money.More >>
Police say cash and a gun were also found.
Five men arrested on drug charges last week after the FBI and DEA raided a Shepherdsville auto shop are now free.
Davey Blackburn announced the news through an Instagram post.
An attorney for Matthew Landan is seeking testimony from someone at the brewery who will identify the woman and provide details of a "beer brew collaboration" scheduled for Nov. 13 with Haymarket
A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.
Kindred Healthcare, one of Louisville's largest public companies, will be sold and broken up in a deal that involves another Louisville-based healthcare giant, Humana Inc.
Police say when they arrived, a woman was still inside the home with the suspect...
