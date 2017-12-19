Wayside Christian Mission allows parents to shop for free Christ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wayside Christian Mission allows parents to shop for free Christmas gifts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wayside Christian Mission is making the holidays brighter for about 6,000 children.

The organization is in its 28th year of the Miracle on Broadway project. Parents were able to sign up for an appointment and shop for free gifts for their children. Thousands of items are donated from community members and organizations like Toys for Tots.

"The people's lives that we touch is just enormous," said Carol Cook, coordinator of Miracle on Broadway. "This is our Christmas, this is what we do at Christmas, and we are so blessed that we have to give back because every child deserves a toy at Christmas."

Any parent who didn't sign up for an appointment can shop on Dec. 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

