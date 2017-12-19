LANE | Wolford resigns as St. Xavier football coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --- Will Wolford has stepped down after five seasons as head football coach at St. Xavier. The St. X graduate and former NFL all-pro offensive lineman went 44-22 including 12-3 this season. The Tigers were 6A runners-up to Trinity.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity that St. X has given me to be part of such a special school these last five years, " Wolford said in a release from the school. "Coaching these outstanding kids and working with tremendously talented football coaches has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Special thanks to Alan Donhoff, Frank Espinosa, Dr. Perry Sangalli and many others for their unconditional support."

Wolford did not wish to go on camera but told WDRB that it's a very personal/business decision to step down. He believes it's a decision that is best for the school, the football program and himself. He added that he was not forced out, is not coaching elsewhere and that there is no scandal.

"Our football program and our entire community are extremely grateful for all that Will has done for our students and for our school," Athletic Director Alan Donhoff said in a statement. "As the leader of our program, he has always demonstrated a keen awareness of and desire to achieve St. Xavier's mission while encouraging our young men to pursue their dreams. We will miss Will as our football coach, but I am sure that he will always be an important member of our St. X family."

The school said it will begin the process of hiring a new coach immediately.

