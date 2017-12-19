Lexington woman says car stolen while she worked out at the gym

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman says someone stole her car keys -- and then her car -- while she was working out at the gym.

Sunny Bayne says a man came inside Proof Fitness Saturday night, took her keys from a cubby, clicked around the parking lot until he found which car they belonged to, and then drove away in her car.

She says the man then tried to cash one of her paychecks at an area convenience store, while wearing the work jacket she had left in the vehicle.

Workers there refused to cash it and called her employer.

"I was appalled, and then I thought it was really funny," said Bayne. "'Wow, this dude...the audacity...make sure you do lock your things because these things can happen to you. They happen every day."

Lexington police have not found the thief.

Bayne is offering a $200 reward for her car.

