Officials release names of victims killed in plane crash in Fran - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials release names of victims killed in plane crash in Franklin Co., Ind.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released the names of the three people who died in a plane crash in southeast Indiana.

The victims were 63-year-old Dr. Louis Cantilena, of Potomac, Maryland, 65-year-old Dr. Paul Schuda, of Arlington, Virginia, and Louis Cantilena's 31-year-old daughter, Dr. Amy Cantilena, also of Potomac, Maryland, according to Indiana State Police.

Officials say Louis Cantilena was piloting the plane when it crashed.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the crash happened near Oldenburg, in Franklin County. A dog that was on the plane was also killed, according to police. A second dog survived the crash.

Authorities say the plane was traveling from Kansas City, Missouri, to Frederick, Maryland, and had left from an airport near Columbus, Indiana, before it crashed Saturday around 9 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.