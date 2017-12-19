Man shot twice in the chest near Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot twice in the chest Tuesday afternoon near Shively.

LMPD said it happened on Lafayette Drive, near Berry Avenue, just after 4 p.m. A man in his 30s or 40s was shot twice in the chest and transported to University Hospital, according to MetroSafe.

The victim was conscious and alert when they were taken from the scene, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.