2 men shot minutes apart in nearby shootings in west Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 men shot minutes apart in nearby shootings in west Louisville

Posted: Updated:
The scene of a reported shooting on Hemlock Street in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. The scene of a reported shooting on Hemlock Street in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Tuesday within blocks of each other in west Louisville.

MetroSafe said the first shooting was reported at 7:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hemlock Street in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. A man was found there with a gunshot would to the upper left chest, neck and jaw. He was transported to University Hospital.

A second shooting was reported three minutes later near 24th Street and Garland Avenue in the California neighborhood. MetroSafe said a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach. He was also transported to University Hospital.

The condition of both patients is unknown right now. It's unclear whether the two shootings are related.

