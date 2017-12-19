Iroquois High School basketball coach honored for 400th win - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Iroquois High School basketball coach honored for 400th win

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the winningest active high school basketball coaches in Kentucky was honored for a huge milestone Tuesday night.

Iroquois High School boys basketball coach Jeff Morrow was recognized for his 400th win as a high school coach. He's averaged 19 wins a season over his 21-year career, which includes a state championship with Jeffersontown High School in 2006.

Morrow was humble about the accomplishment.

"It means I've been coaching a long time," he said. "It's special, because it brings back memories of a lot of great players over the years and a lot of great assistant coaches. Just very fortunate and very blessed."

Morrow said the secret to winning is no secret at all, just hard work. He said if you keep doing the right things, eventually it'll pay off.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.