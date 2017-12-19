Santa makes early stop in Beecher Terrace housing complex for sp - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Santa makes early stop in Beecher Terrace housing complex for special Christmas party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Santa made an early stop Tuesday night at a west Louisville public housing complex, where hundreds of kids were surprised days before Christmas. With smiles and hugs from Santa, there were magical moments for kids in need at the Baxter Community Center.

"It was exciting, because we got to get stuff," said 7-year-old Serenity Briscoe. "I got a Barbie. It has black hair and little braids."

Serenity's mom, Cherri, said it's big help ahead of the holidays.

"Right now, I'm not working, so I kinda needed the help anyway," she said. "It puts a smile on my kids' face, and I'm very happy about it."

The Briscoes joined hundreds of Beecher Terrace residents at a Christmas party held just for them.

"Sometimes there are people in our city that need a little bit of help and a little bit of love," said organizer James Linton of Community Connections.

Over 400 people enjoyed a free meal, and nearly 200 toys were donated by people across the community.

"It's important that people cross the Ninth Street divide," Linton said. "There's an imaginary line that exists there, and we've been trying to break down that line all 2017."

"People are the same everywhere," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "You go west, you go east, we're all in this together."

Neighbors said sharing the experience together means a lot.

"It's a peaceful situation," Briscoe said. "We're all getting along. Everybody's got smiles on their faces, and we're all just having a good time."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

