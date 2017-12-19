Kentucky lawmaker exploring plan to reinstate former House Speak - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky lawmaker exploring plan to reinstate former House Speaker Jeff Hoover

Posted: Updated:
Rap. Jeff Hoover Rap. Jeff Hoover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A path of return to the speaker of the House’s chair is seemingly clearing for Rep. Jeff Hoover.

Hoover, a Republican from Jamestown, resigned as Kentucky Speaker of the House in November after revelations of a secret sexual harassment claim settlement surfaced.

Hoover has denied any harassment and instead said he exchanged in “inappropriate text messages” with a statehouse staffer. He remains as a state representative.

Now, some proponents of Hoover say he should continue to lead the commonwealth’s House of Representatives.

“I think he should have let the investigation run its course,” said Richard Heath, a Republican from Mayfield.

Heath believes that because Hoover resigned while the legislature was not in session, he remains the speaker.

“No one can make a motion. No one can resign for him,” Heath said in an interview Tuesday. “He has to do it on the House floor when we're in session, and then we have to vote to accept it.”

Following the resignation of Hoover, Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne took over.

On Dec. 6, House Republican leadership issued a statement on the possibility of Hoover’s resignation not being official saying in part:

“After meeting as a Republican caucus and consulting with attorneys regarding the Kentucky Constitution and the Rules of the Kentucky House of Representatives, we have determined as a caucus that the House will operate as is when the General Assembly next gavels into session.

As such, David Osborne will remain Acting Speaker of the House, and the rest of the Republican Leadership team will remain in their positions. We believe this is what the Constitution and Rules of the House provide as a remedy for the situation in which we find ourselves.”

Based upon Heath’s understanding, all Hoover would have to do to keep his spot as speaker would be to not resign on the House floor when the legislature reconvenes on Jan. 2.

“I think the ball is in (Hoover's) court,” Heath said. “I think he deserves a second chance. I do not feel like the punishment fit the crime.”

Hoover could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Heath said he’s not alone in wanting Hoover back in his previous post.

“Some of our members like the idea of him remaining out speaker, some do not, some are undecided,” Heath said. “As you can imagine, opinions are all over the board.”

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.