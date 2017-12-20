2 men shot and killed in domestic situation in Breckinridge Coun - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 men shot and killed in domestic situation in Breckinridge County

Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation at this home in Hudson, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation at this home in Hudson, Kentucky.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed in what officials called a domestic situation in Breckinridge County on Tuesday night.

Breckinridge County Coroner Tim Bandy said the two men were found dead  around 11:30 p.m. CST outside home on Centerview Rough River Lane in Hudson, which is west of Elizabethtown.

Jeffrey Moore, 55, and Donny Peek, 60, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Kentucky State Police said Peek was the live-in boyfriend of Theresa Moore and her son, 28-year-old Jonathan Masterson. 

KSP said Peek and Moore were in a "domestic dispute" when her estranged husband, Jeffrey Moore, came to the home. When he arrived Jeffrey Moore and Peek got into a fight in the driveway, when Peek shot Moore.

When Masterson then attempted to help Moore, KSP said Peek fired a shot at him. Masterson then pulled a gun and fired back at Peek, hitting him several times.

Criminal charges have yet to be filed. Several law enforcement agencies are still investigating the case.

