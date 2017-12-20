Indiana State Police seize more than 100 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Police decided to search this minivan after an Indiana trooper smelled marijuana and fabric sheets during a traffic stop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested two people and confiscated more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Greenfield, Indiana.

Police say it happened around 11 a.m. on Dec. 19.

That's when police say a trooper with the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section stopped a Toyota minivan for speeding on I-70 eastbound at the 95.2 mile marker, just west of the Mount Comfort Road exit in Greenfield near Indianapolis.

During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of the driver, 43-year-old Tong Pan from Elk Grove, California and his passenger, 52-year-old Liandi Zhang from Mechanicsville, Virginia. The two men stated that they were on their way to Virginia from California.

While talking to the men, police say the trooper smelled "a strong odor of marijuana and fabric dryer sheets coming from the van."

Police searched the van and found several containers and bags filled with marijuana that had been shrink wrapped and individually packaged. Police say they seized approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.

Pan and Zhang were arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail. They're charged with dealing and possessing marijuana.

