Police say man crashed into $75K vehicle at Audi dealership after following woman

A manager at the Audi dealership in St. Matthews estimates that it could cost as much as $18,000 to repair a vehicle damaged when a man crashed into it on Dec. 19, 2017.

(PHOTO COURTESY ZACHARY BURTON) - This still shot from a cell phone video shows the damage after the red pickup truck crashed into the new Audi.

A man crashed his pickup truck into this $71K Audi after following a woman into the lot on Dec. 19, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in St. Matthews called for backup from a special response team Tuesday afternoon after a man followed a woman into a luxury car dealership and refused orders to get out of his vehicle.

According to the arrest report, the bizarre incident started just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 19. That's when a woman told police she noticed someone following her car in a red Ford Ranger. The victim said she noticed the truck was driving erratically very close to her vehicle, so she drove around in a parking lot to get away from him, but he continued to follow her.

The woman told police when she stopped her vehicle, the man also stopped just inches behind her.

That's when the victim says she pulled into the Bluegrass Audi dealership lot in the 4700 block of Bowling Boulevard. Police say the woman drove into the service bay, but the man pulled to the other side of the building and began gunning his engine, alarming customers and employees.

A concerned employee asked the suspect, identified as 68-year-old Vincent Simmons, if he needed help, but police say he rolled up his window and locked the doors.

When officers arrived and ordered Simmons to get out of the truck, he refused. The dealership was evacuated while the Special Response Team for St. Matthews Police flattened both rear tires on the truck and broke one of its windows to remove Simmons.

Before officers could get Simmons out of the truck, he stepped on the gas and crashed into a 2018 Audi Q7 valued at $75,495. The crash left both vehicles with severe front end damage.

Lot manager Zachary Boyatt says he has never seen so much police activity in St. Matthews.

"It's definitely pretty surreal," Boyatt said. "It's really nothing I've ever experienced on the job."

Boyatt says it could cost as much as $18,000 to repair the damage to the damaged luxury vehicle.

Simmons now faces several charges, including six counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, harassment, trafficking in a controlled substance, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

During his arraignment Wednesday morning, Simmons' family told the judge he has Alzheimer's, and could have mistakenly taken more medication than he should have.

But police say methamphetamine was also found inside his pickup truck.

Simmons was released on home incarceration.

