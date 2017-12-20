One block of Frankfort Avenue near Mellwood to close in January - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One block of Frankfort Avenue near Mellwood to close in January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One block of Frankfort Avenue will be closed to traffic for about two months beginning the first week in January. 

MSD officials say Frankfort Avenue between Mellwood Avenue and Story Avenue will close Jan. 2, 2018. Motorists who use that road can go around the construction by taking Mellwood Avenue to Brownsboro Road to Story Avenue.

Work on Story Avenue was completed ahead of schedule, and the section of Story Avenue from the I-64 exit ramp to Cable Street has reopened. 

Frankfort Avenue is being closed while crews work on the the combined sewer overflow basin for Clifton Heights. The basin is designed to collect up to seven million gallons of sewer overflow to prevent it from flooding streets and entering the water supply during heavy rains.

The basin stores the mixture of rain and sewage so it can be gradually released back into the sewer system. 

Officials say the road is expected to remain closed through the end of February. 

