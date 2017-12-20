Kevin Wheatley - Education Reporter

Kevin Wheatley joined WDRB News as its education reporter in December 2017 after eight years covering local politics and state government. During that time, he exposed political scandals, provided dogged coverage of campaigns across the Kentucky and told countless stories of elections and inaugurations.

Kevin was one of the first to report on former Personnel Cabinet Secretary Tim Longmeyer and the federal bribery scandal that landed him behind bars. He uncovered details of a 2013 sexual harassment scandal that rocked the Capitol and forced former Rep. John Arnold to step down. He also revealed how another representative named in the harassment complaint, Rep. Keith Hall, tried to get his estranged wife's blessing for a multimillion-dollar deal involving properties that held coal waste in eastern Kentucky.

Before coming to WDRB, Kevin reported for Spectrum News and the State Journal in Frankfort.

Kevin is a Kentucky native who grew up in Frankfort and graduated from Lexington Catholic High School. He earned a communications degree from Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn. He is excited to shift his reporting focus to cover education and the important stories that affect people across Kentucky and Indiana.

You can email him at kwheatley@wdrb.com or call him at 502-585-0839 and @KevinWheatlyKy on Twitter.