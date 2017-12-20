Churchill Downs breaks ground on new gaming facility on Poplar Level Road

Officials broke ground on Dec. 20, 2017 for a new gaming facility slated to open on Poplar Level Road in the fall of 2018.

A rendering depicts what Churchill Downs' new Historical Racing Machine gaming facility at its old Trackside location on Poplar Level Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs officials broke ground Wednesday on a $60 million historical racing machine (HRM) facility on Poplar Level Road.

The 85,000 sq. ft. facility will be called "Derby City Gaming." It's expected to open in the fall of 2018 at 4520 Poplar Level Road, which is the site of Churchill Downs' Trackside location and the former home of Louisville Downs.

In a news release, Churchill Downs Racetrack president Kevin Flanery said the new facility "pays homage to the place we call home."

Historical racing, also called "instant" racing, allows gamblers to bet on races that have already run. Players must bet on the old matchups without knowing anything about the race before wagering.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission granted approval for the facility earlier this year.

The new facility is expected to create more than 200 full and part time jobs.

Horse trainer Dale Romans says the facility will pump more money into the industry.

"A win for horse racing is a win for all of Kentucky," Romans said.

Derby City Gaming will be the only facility of its kind in Louisville, with two quick-service, walk-up food venues, as well as a bar with seating for 50 and big screen TVs.

The gaming area will feature 600 historical racing machines, a simulcast wagering area and a player’s club reward center.

